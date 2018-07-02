Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Sticking in rotation

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said that Weaver would make his next scheduled turn through the rotation Thursday against the Giants, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Weaver was expected to be an anchor for the St. Louis rotation this season after impressing with the big club in the second half of 2017, but he has instead been one of its weakest members. The right-hander has failed to reach six innings in any of his last seven starts and turned in his worst outing of the season Saturday against the Braves, allowing eight runs on two hits and two walks over 4.2 frames. Matheny stressed that "execution" remains Weaver's greatest challenge at the moment, and it's difficult to see him turning the corner in San Francisco. He has posted a 5.00 ERA (4.22 FIP, 4.63 xFIP) away from Busch Stadium and faces a Giants offense that ranks in the top half of the majors this season with a 99 wRC+.