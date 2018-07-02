Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Sticking in rotation
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said that Weaver would make his next scheduled turn through the rotation Thursday against the Giants, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Weaver was expected to be an anchor for the St. Louis rotation this season after impressing with the big club in the second half of 2017, but he has instead been one of its weakest members. The right-hander has failed to reach six innings in any of his last seven starts and turned in his worst outing of the season Saturday against the Braves, allowing eight runs on two hits and two walks over 4.2 frames. Matheny stressed that "execution" remains Weaver's greatest challenge at the moment, and it's difficult to see him turning the corner in San Francisco. He has posted a 5.00 ERA (4.22 FIP, 4.63 xFIP) away from Busch Stadium and faces a Giants offense that ranks in the top half of the majors this season with a 99 wRC+.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Tagged for eight runs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Strikes out nine in victory•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Struggles again Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Roughed up for nine hits in sixth loss•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Can't find plate in Friday's no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows one run Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...