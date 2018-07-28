Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Strikes out five in win

Weaver (6-9) got the win against the Cubs on Friday, giving up two earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out five and walking none in the Cardinals' 5-2 victory.

Weaver rejoined the big-league club before this start and responded with a solid outing in grabbing his sixth victory of the season. It's been an erratic campaign overall for the right-hander, who has shown the ability to post excellent fantasy lines at times, but also has been susceptible to rough outings, leaving his ERA at 4.70 and his WHIP at 1.38 through 113 innings. He did pass the triple-digit strikeout mark for the first time in his career in this contest, as the five punch-outs on Friday give him a respectable 103:41 K:BB.