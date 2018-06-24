Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Strikes out nine in victory
Weaver (4-6) threw 5.2 innings Sunday, yielding 2 runs on five hits and two walks in a 8-2 win over the Brewers. He struck out nine batters and allowed a home run.
The nine-strikeout performance was his highest in 2018, bringing the 24-year-old to 77 in 84.1 innings. Weaver allowed both runs in the first inning, but was able to cruise unscathed for the rest of the afternoon. Sunday snapped a seven-start winless drought for Weaver, going 0-4 with a 4.46 ERA during that span. He'll look to start a winning streak Saturday in a home showdown with the Braves.
