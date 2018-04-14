Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Strikes out seven in win
Weaver went six innings in Friday's win over the Reds, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking one.
Weaver made it into the seventh having given up only two hits, but then surrendered a single to Scooter Gennett and a two-run shot to Devin Mesoraco before being lifted at 99 pitches. In each of Weaver's three starts he has pitched at least five innings while giving up no more than two runs, all while striking out 17 in 17.1 innings. He'll take his 2-0 record to the Cubs in a road matchup next week.
