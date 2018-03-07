Weaver is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB over five innings across his first two spring appearances.

The 24-year-old has pitched to some contact, but he's been able to limit the damage by missing a few bats as well. In a 2-1 Grapefruit League win over the Nationals on Monday, Weaver stretched out to three innings and recorded four of the five strikeouts he's logged this spring, with the solo home run he gave up to Andrew Stevenson during his final frame serving as his one major blemish. Weaver was much more impressive in 2017 than in his first major-league stint the year prior, going 7-2 with a serviceable 3.88 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP and an impressive 72:17 K:BB across 13 games, 10 of them starts. The emerging right-hander gained 15 pounds this offseason in preparation for what is expected to be his first full major-league campaign in 2018.