Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Struggles again Saturday
Weaver allowed six runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four batters through 4.2 innings during Saturday's win over Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was the second straight poor showing from Weaver. He posted a 2.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 through 52.2 innings over 11 appearances before allowing 14 runs through just 7.2 frames in his past two starts. While the recent funk is worrisome, Weaver's long-term fantasy outlook remains promising, and the 24-year-old righty projects to be a coveted asset heading into 2018 drafts.
