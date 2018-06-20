Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Struggles again Tuesday

Weaver did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over the Phillies, giving up four runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out four and issued four walks.

Weaver has allowed four runs in each of his last three starts, -- while giving up 22 hits and 10 walks over 15.1 innings -- and also gave up a pair of solo home runs Tuesday. The 24-year-old has a 4.69 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 68:30 K:BB across 78.2 innings, and currently has an unappealing matchup at Milwaukee on tap for Sunday.