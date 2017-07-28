Weaver (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters through five innings during Thursday's loss to Arizona.

This wasn't an ideal matchup for the 24-year-old righty, and aside from allowing a grand slam, Weaver avoided trouble through five frames. He's showcased his high-end upside with Triple-A Memphis this season (1.96 ERA and 9.4 K/9 through 13 starts), and Weaver's long-term fantasy value is high. However, he's likely to return to the minors once Adam Wainwright returns from his back injury. Weaver could resurface with the Cardinals again this year, so he's worth monitoring in most settings.