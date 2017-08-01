Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Tabbed for Wednesday start
Weaver will start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Adam Wainwright (back) continues to progress in his rehab program, but with him still not back to 100 percent, Weaver will remain in the rotation for another turn. The young starter will face off with Milwaukee southpaw Brent Suter in Wednesday's matchup.
