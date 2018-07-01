Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Tagged for eight runs in loss
Weaver (4-7) took the loss against the Braves on Saturday, giving up eight runs on 10 hits (two home runs) and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.
Down 2-0 in the top of the fifth, the right-hander allowed an RBI double, a grand slam to Nick Markakis and another run-scoring single to end his night. Weaver seemingly melts down when facing opponents a third time through the order, and he'll carry a 5.16 ERA into his scheduled Thursday assignment. At least this will take him to the Giants' AT&T Park -- arguably the league's best pitching environment -- which improves his fantasy outlook. The "matchup play" designation, however, could stick for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Strikes out nine in victory•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Struggles again Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Roughed up for nine hits in sixth loss•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Can't find plate in Friday's no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows one run Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Chased early Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...