Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Tagged for eight runs in loss

Weaver (4-7) took the loss against the Braves on Saturday, giving up eight runs on 10 hits (two home runs) and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Down 2-0 in the top of the fifth, the right-hander allowed an RBI double, a grand slam to Nick Markakis and another run-scoring single to end his night. Weaver seemingly melts down when facing opponents a third time through the order, and he'll carry a 5.16 ERA into his scheduled Thursday assignment. At least this will take him to the Giants' AT&T Park -- arguably the league's best pitching environment -- which improves his fantasy outlook. The "matchup play" designation, however, could stick for the rest of the season.