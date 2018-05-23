Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Takes loss in quality start
Weaver (3-4) was handed the loss Tuesday against the Royals, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings.
Weaver actually pitched fairly well in this one despite the loss, striking out a season-high eight with first-pitch strikes to 23 of the 28 batters he faced and 13 swinging strikes in all. He was done in by the long ball, as he allowed a pair of home runs and got just one run of support from his offense. Following a rocky start to the season, the 24-year-old seems to have turned a corner in his past three starts. In that span, he has a compiled a 1.89 ERA with 18:3 K:BB over 19 innings to lower his ERA from 5.60 to 4.31. He'll look to keep rolling Monday against the Brewers.
