Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Takes tough loss against White Sox

Weaver (5-8) allowed just one run on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts through six innings but still took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox.

Weaver was fantastic, as he induced 17 swinging strikes to strikeout seven batters for the second start in a row. His changeup was nasty, as it induced seven swinging strikes on just 29 offerings. An off-speed pitch like that just makes his fastball, which averaged 94.6 mph on Wednesday, even more potent. His effort was wasted as the Cardinals were shut out, but Weaver will at least head into the break on a strong note.