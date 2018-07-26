Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Temporarily reassigned to Low-A Peoria
Weaver was assigned to Low-A Peoria's roster Wednesday in order to have him closer to St. Louis for his projected Friday start, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The move was about as procedural as it gets, with Weaver simply biding his time until his expected Friday callup. The right-hander was sent to Triple-A Memphis on July 22 after starting the first game of a doubleheader against the Cubs the previous day, but he's expected to stick in the starting rotation after Friday's outing.
