Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Throws eight excellent innings

Weaver (5-7) allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out seven across eight innings to earn the win Thursday against the Giants.

Weaver carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, an effort that was ended by a Gorkys Hernandez infield single followed by an Alen Hanson two-run home run. That doesn't take away from what was almost certainly his best start of the season, however, as he took advantage of spacious AT&T Park by recording 13 flyball outs. This was a needed performance for Weaver, coming off an eight earned run effort in his last start.