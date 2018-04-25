Weaver allowed four runs on two hits and six walks while striking out four in 4.2 innings against the Mets on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Weaver was cruising along until the fifth inning before he lost the zone, as he proceeded to walk three and allow a game-tying home run after recording the first two outs of the inning. Though it got out of hand in the fifth, Weaver struggled with command all night with first-pitch strikes to just seven of the 21 batters he faced. The 24-year-old spun three terrific starts to open up the year, but he's failed to make it out of the fifth inning in each of his last two. He'll look to right the ship Sunday against the Pirates.