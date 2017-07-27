Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Will start Thursday vs. Diamondbacks
Weaver said that he would be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Mitchell Forde of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
As was expected after Memphis scratched him from his scheduled turn Tuesday, Weaver will move up to the big club, entering the rotation in place of the injured Adam Wainwright (back). Wainwright has expressed optimism that he'll only need to miss one start due to the injury, so it's possible that Weaver's stint with the Cardinals could be short lived. That being said, Weaver seems to have little left to prove at the Triple-A level, having registered a 1.91 ERA and 69:14 K:BB over 66 innings this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Scratched from minor-league start•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Optioned to minors•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Tosses two scoreless innings•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Scoreless effort in 2017 debut•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Called up to big club•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Strong in first extended action since injury•
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...