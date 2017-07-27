Weaver said that he would be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Mitchell Forde of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

As was expected after Memphis scratched him from his scheduled turn Tuesday, Weaver will move up to the big club, entering the rotation in place of the injured Adam Wainwright (back). Wainwright has expressed optimism that he'll only need to miss one start due to the injury, so it's possible that Weaver's stint with the Cardinals could be short lived. That being said, Weaver seems to have little left to prove at the Triple-A level, having registered a 1.91 ERA and 69:14 K:BB over 66 innings this season.