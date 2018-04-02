Weaver (1-0) tossed five innings of one-run ball while earning the win Sunday against the Mets. He allowed five hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Weaver put several men on base throughout the afternoon, but he was only touched for a single run as two men reached base in the second inning. He struggled to throw strikes at times, but he allowed just one extra-base hit and got timely outs to minimize the damage. Weaver will look to build on a successful season debut Saturday against the Diamondbacks.