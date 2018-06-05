Cardinals' Luken Baker: Drafted by Cardinals

The Cardinals have selected Baker with the 75th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Baker was a hot name in 2015, but he asked MLB teams not to take him that year as he wanted to fulfill his commitment to Texas Christian. Injuries in subsequent years have dimmed his prospect star, but Baker can generate immense pop with his 6-foot-4, 265-pound frame, and he rarely got fooled during his career at TCU. Given his size, Baker is limited defensively to first base and thus will need to max out on the offensive side in order to carve out a spot in the big leagues.