The Cardinals optioned Baker to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He'll move back to the minors to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for outfielder Lars Nootbaar (back), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Following his promotion from Memphis on June 4, Baker started at designated hitter in his first two games with the Cardinals, but he cracked the lineup just once in the team's subsequent 11 contests. He'll get the chance to play on a regular basis in his return to Triple-A.