Baker will join the Cardinals' big-league camp this spring.

Baker may get some at-bats against big-league pitching in the preseason, but he's not likely to be a candidate for regular-season at-bats just yet. He's yet to advance beyond High-A, where he hit .244/.327/.390 (good for a 115 wRC+) in 122 games for Palm Beach last season.

