Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Continues parade of singles
Sierra went 3-for-4 -- all singles -- with a pair of RBI in a loss against the Mets on Wednesday.
Yes, all his hits since being recalled four games ago have been of the one-base variety, but he's still 8-for-16 in his latest taste of the majors. In fact, even though Sierra is hitting .417 this season, all 20 of his hits have been singles. The young outfielder relies on his speed and contact ability; they've served him well so far, and he should continue seeing fairly regular starting opportunities as long as Stephen Piscotty (groin) and Randal Grichuk (back) are on the DL; the latter just started on a brief rehab assignment, though.
