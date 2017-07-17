Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Earns another start in right field
Sierra will start in right field and bat eighth Monday against the Mets, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Fresh off his four-hit effort in his return to the majors Sunday against the Pirates, Sierra will earn a second consecutive start. The Cardinals are expected to bring Randal Grichuk (back) off the disabled list later in the week, so Sierra's window for regular playing time in the outfield could end up closing quickly. The 21-year-old is off to a 16-for-36 (.444 average) start to his big-league career, but he's benefited greatly from a monstrous .571 BABIP.
