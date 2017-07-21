Sierra was optioned to Double-A Springfield prior to Friday's game against the Cubs.

Sierra has spent a couple small chunks of time with the Cardinals this year, and gave the club a look into the future with an impressive five-day stint over the past week, going 7-for-20 at the plate with two RBI during his time in the outfield. The 21-year-old is not a power hitter by any means -- all seven hits were singles -- but provides speed and outstanding contact ability. With Randal Grichuk (back) coming off the DL on Friday, Sierra will head back down to Springfield for the time being.