Cardinals' Malcom Nunez: Not ready for Low-A
Nunez will open the year in extended spring training before being assigned to a short-season affiliate in June, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
He was the best hitter in affiliated baseball last year, logging a 238 wRC+ as a 17-year-old in the Dominican Summer League, but he will need to wait for short-season leagues to open before setting out to prove it was not a small-sample blip against extremely raw teenage pitchers. He will likely go to either the Gulf Coast League or the Appalachian League in mid June.
