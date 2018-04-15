Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Absent from lineup Sunday
Ozuna is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
Ozuna went hitless Saturday for the first time since March 31 and his average currently sits at a solid .288 mark. He's knocked two homers and driven in 10 runs, but has surprisingly only walked once this season after posting a 9.4 percent walk rate in 2017. With Ozuna on the bench, Harrison Bader will step in and man left field. The starter should be back in there Monday against the Cubs.
More News
