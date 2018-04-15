Ozuna is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Ozuna went hitless Saturday for the first time since March 31 and his average currently sits at a solid .288 mark. He's knocked two homers and driven in 10 runs, but has surprisingly only walked once this season after posting a 9.4 percent walk rate in 2017. With Ozuna on the bench, Harrison Bader will step in and man left field. The starter should be back in there Monday against the Cubs.