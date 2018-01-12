Ozuna agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The financials remain undisclosed, but Ozuna is in line for a significant raise from the $3.5 million he made last season in his first year of arbitration. Ozuna, acquired from the Marlins in a December trade, will step into the heart of the order for St. Louis this season after slashing .312/.376.548 with 37 homers and 124 in 2017.