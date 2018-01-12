Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Avoids arbitration with Cardinals
Ozuna agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The financials remain undisclosed, but Ozuna is in line for a significant raise from the $3.5 million he made last season in his first year of arbitration. Ozuna, acquired from the Marlins in a December trade, will step into the heart of the order for St. Louis this season after slashing .312/.376.548 with 37 homers and 124 in 2017.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Dealt to Cardinals•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Heads to bench after big game•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Goes 4-for-5 with 34th bomb•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Out of Thursday lineup•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...