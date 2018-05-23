Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Benched after getting to ballpark late
Ozuna overslept and did not report to the ballpark on time, which is why he was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Royals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It sounds like it was a one-game benching, and the Cardinals and Ozuna will put the issue behind them heading into this weekend's series in Pittsburgh. Tyler O'Neill got the start in left field and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and a run. Ozuna is hitting .253/.295/.331 with three home runs and three steals in 190 plate appearances.
