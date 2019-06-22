Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Big night against Angels
Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the Angels.
All eyes were on Albert Pujols in his return to St. Louis, but it was Ozuna who stole the show with RBI singles in the fourth and seventh innings and a solo shot in the sixth. The 28-year-old now boasts a .306/.342/.444 slash line in June with three homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs and a surprising four steals in 19 games.
