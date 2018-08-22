Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Blasts homer No. 16

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

Ozuna delivered a pair of insurance runs late, hitting his 16th home run with two outs in the seventh inning in the 5-2 win. The 27-year-old is making up for a disappointing July with a strong August -- over 81 at-bats in the month, he's slashing .321/.368/.494 with 11 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories