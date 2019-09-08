Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Breaks 0-for-13 stretch with homer

Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, three runs and two walks during a 10-1 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

The veteran outfielder started the rout with a three-run long ball in the third. This was just his second homer in his last 13 games, and Ozuna also broke a 0-for-13 stretch with the homer. Ozuna is batting .255 with 26 home runs, 81 RBI, 72 runs and 12 steals in 411 at-bats this season.