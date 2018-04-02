Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Breaks out of early slump
Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets.
After going hitless with five strikeouts in his first nine at-bats with the Cardinals, Ozuna broke through in the third inning Sunday, roping a double to deep left to score Tommy Pham. He would go on to collect two more base hits in his final three at-bats of the afternoon, giving him some confidence heading into the Cardinals' three-game series in Milwaukee that begins Monday. Since he hasn't struck out in more than 23 percent of his plate appearances the past three campaigns, Ozuna should be less prone to the extended slumps that often befall most power hitters over the course of a long season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Torrid pace heading into regular season•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Prospers against former squad•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Scuffling in spring•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Lines up as Cardinals' cleanup hitter•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Memorable first Cardinals homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Avoids arbitration with Cardinals•
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...