Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

After going hitless with five strikeouts in his first nine at-bats with the Cardinals, Ozuna broke through in the third inning Sunday, roping a double to deep left to score Tommy Pham. He would go on to collect two more base hits in his final three at-bats of the afternoon, giving him some confidence heading into the Cardinals' three-game series in Milwaukee that begins Monday. Since he hasn't struck out in more than 23 percent of his plate appearances the past three campaigns, Ozuna should be less prone to the extended slumps that often befall most power hitters over the course of a long season.