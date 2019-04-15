Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Clobbers two homers

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Reds.

Ozuna didn't hit his fifth homer until early June last season but has done it in just 51 at-bats this season. He started the day with a three-run shot in the first inning to give the Cardinals an early lead.

