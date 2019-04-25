Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Clubs third homer

Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Milwaukee.

Ozuna was 2-for-16 over his last five games -- though he did walk six times -- but busted out in a big way Wednesday with the three-run homer. The 28-year-old is slashing .272/.366/.654 with nine home runs and 21 RBI through 81 at-bats.

