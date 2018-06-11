Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Collects 30th RBI

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with one RBI during Sunday's loss to the Reds.

The 27-year-old outfielder got the Cardinals into the scoring column during the third inning with an RBI-single to left, scoring Matt Carpenter. Ozuna had a decent weekend series against Cincinnati, as he went 4-for-12 with two extra-base hits, two RBI and one walk. After a slow start to the season, he's batting .278 with six homers and 32 RBI across 59 games, although his WAR has dipped drastically so far this year in comparison to a season ago (5.8 in 2017 to 0.7 in 2018).