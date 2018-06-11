Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Collects 30th RBI
Ozuna went 2-for-4 with one RBI during Sunday's loss to the Reds.
The 27-year-old outfielder got the Cardinals into the scoring column during the third inning with an RBI-single to left, scoring Matt Carpenter. Ozuna had a decent weekend series against Cincinnati, as he went 4-for-12 with two extra-base hits, two RBI and one walk. After a slow start to the season, he's batting .278 with six homers and 32 RBI across 59 games, although his WAR has dipped drastically so far this year in comparison to a season ago (5.8 in 2017 to 0.7 in 2018).
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Power stroke finally arrives•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Three-hit day against old squad•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits grand slam•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Crushes home run Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Pair of hits in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Returns to Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...