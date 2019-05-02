Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Collects three hits, scores twice
Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a walk, double, RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against Washington.
Ozuna played a big role in the Cardinals' offense Wednesday, reaching base four times and also doubling in a run. He has benefited from hitting in the cleanup role, racking up 29 RBI for the season and 13 across his last 10 games. After a down power season in 2018, Ozuna is slugging .635 through 119 plate appearances.
