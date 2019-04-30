Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Continues collecting RBI

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Ozuna's third multi-RBI game over the last five pushed his April (and season) total to a jaw-dropping 28 in that category, fourth most in the majors. The slugging outfielder's return to the prolific production that he flashed in 2017 with the Marlins is certainly a welcome sight to both the Cardinals and fantasy owners, especially after the health of his surgically repaired shoulder was cause for concern earlier in the campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories