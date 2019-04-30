Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Continues collecting RBI
Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Nationals on Monday.
Ozuna's third multi-RBI game over the last five pushed his April (and season) total to a jaw-dropping 28 in that category, fourth most in the majors. The slugging outfielder's return to the prolific production that he flashed in 2017 with the Marlins is certainly a welcome sight to both the Cardinals and fantasy owners, especially after the health of his surgically repaired shoulder was cause for concern earlier in the campaign.
