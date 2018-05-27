Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Continues hot hitting Saturday

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Ozuna's emergence continues, as he's now rapped out multiple hits in four of the last five games, and on eight occasions overall during May. The slugging outfielder has pushed his season average up 22 points to .265 since May 2, a figure that still has plenty of room for improvement but that is trending in the right direction.