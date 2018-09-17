Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Continues power surge
Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the Cardinals' 5-0 victory over the Dodgers on Sunday.
Ozuna continued his red-hot hitting of recent weeks, as he's now left the yard six times in his last 12 contests. His second-half tear has pushed his stat line up to a respectable level after his prolonged struggles in the first half of the season, as Ozuna now has a .281/.322/.438 slash line to go along with 22 home runs and 81 RBI over 541 at-bats.
