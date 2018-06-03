Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Crushes home run Saturday

Ozuna was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

The home run is Ozuna's fourth of the season, and he is now 15-for-32 over his last 10 games. The 27-year-old has a .271/.320/.360 slash line for the season, and is providing a huge boost to the Cardinals after a sluggish first seven weeks of the season.