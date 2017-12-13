Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Dealt to Cardinals

Ozuna was traded to the Cardinals on Wednesday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

After failing to secure Giancarlo Stanton, the Cardinals will snag a different outfielder from Miami, as Ozuna is heading to St. Louis following five seasons in the big-leagues with the Marlins. During his breakout 2017 campaign, Ozuna slashed .312/.376/.548 with 37 home runs and 124 RBI, with all stats checking in as career highs. At this point in time, the return for Ozuna hasn't been announced, but all players involved will need to pass their physicals in order for the deal to go through. Looking ahead, Ozuna is the impact bat that the Cardinals were searching for at the winter meetings, and he will be a mainstay at the number three or four spot in the order for St. Louis during this upcoming season. As for defensive positioning, Ozuna will probably remain in left field while Tommy Pham transitions to right.