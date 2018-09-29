Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Delivers 88th RBI

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Cubs.

Ozuna plated a run in the sixth inning on a single to left field, but the Cubs would ultimately take the series opener 8-4. The 27-year-old has gone 10-for-37 with two extra-base hits and five RBI over his previous 10 games, and he'll need to step up during the final two games of the regular season if the Cardinals have a chance to make the wild-card game.