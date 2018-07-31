Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Delivers game-winning homer
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Monday in the win over Colorado.
Ozuna launched a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning, as the Cardinals took the first game of the series. He's pieced together a modest six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-26 with three homers and seven RBI over that stretch. Ozuna sits with a .268 average, 13 homers and 58 RBI through 102 games in 2018.
