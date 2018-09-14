Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Drives in two
Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Dodgers.
Ozuna hit his 15th double of the season, but his RBI came on a groundout and single. He's been on a productive stretch in the final month of the season, driving in 13 in his last nine games. A power surge since the All-Star break has salvaged Ozuna's season, as he's slugging .667 across the last 30 days.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Three-RBI game•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Two more hits in win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Goes yard again in loss to Tigers•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot with two homers against Tigers•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Another four hits in win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits two homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...