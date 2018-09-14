Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Drives in two

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Dodgers.

Ozuna hit his 15th double of the season, but his RBI came on a groundout and single. He's been on a productive stretch in the final month of the season, driving in 13 in his last nine games. A power surge since the All-Star break has salvaged Ozuna's season, as he's slugging .667 across the last 30 days.