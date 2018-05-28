Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Dropped to fifth in order

Ozuna was dropped to fifth in the order Monday against the Brewers, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

He had been hitting cleanup all season, and while he has been a disappointment on the whole, this move comes at an odd time, as Ozuna is 10-for-18 (.556 average) over his last five games. Jedd Gyorko is starting at second base and hitting cleanup against lefty Brent Suter.