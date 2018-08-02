Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Exits with toe injury
Ozuna exited Thursday's game due to discomfort in one of his left toes.
Ozuna was removed prior to the top of the fifth inning. According to Rob Rains of Stlsportspage.com, he appeared to suffer the injury during his previous at-bat in the third frame. He will likely be reevaluated in the coming hours and should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
