Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Expects to be cleared by January
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Thursday that Ozuna (shoulder) should receive full clearance for baseball activities at some point in January, Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Ozuna was bothered by his right shoulder for a good portion of his inaugural campaign in St. Louis, but still finished the season on the field, delivering a .280 average, 23 home runs, 88 RBI and 69 RBI across 148 games. After undergoing surgery Oct. 30 to address the injury, Ozuna appears to be tracking well in his recovery and should be back to 100 percent health well before spring training. If the surgery provides a permanent fix for his shoulder woes, Ozuna shouldn't have much difficulty upping his power production in 2019.
