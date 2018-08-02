Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Expects to play Friday
Ozuna (toe) said he will be ready for Friday's game against the Pirates, Brian Stull of stlbaseballweekly.com reports.
Ozuna added that he had a corn shaved off his foot after leaving Thursday's game due to discomfort in one of his left toes. Look for him to be back in left field for the series opener in Pittsburgh.
