Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: First Cardinal homer a memorable one
Ozuna went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a 3-3 Grapefruit League tie with the Twins on Thursday.
Ozuna got a hold of a 2-0 fastball from Twins starter Adalberto Mejia in the second inning, getting it inside the left-field foul pole and placing it somewhere beyond his old Marlins spring training clubhouse at Roger Dean Stadium, as per Joe Trezza of MLB.com. The slugger had only one hit in his first seven spring at-bats coming into Thursday, but his mammoth connection was a tangible reminder of what the Cardinals hope he'll bring to the table on a consistent basis in the coming season. Ozuna's breakout 2017 in Miami included a .312/.376/.548 line with 37 home runs and 124 RBI, with all of those numbers representing career bests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Avoids arbitration with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Dealt to Cardinals•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Heads to bench after big game•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Goes 4-for-5 with 34th bomb•
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...