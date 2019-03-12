Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Gets through first game in outfield
Ozuna, who started in left field for the first time this spring in a 3-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Nationals on Monday, reported no pain in his surgically repaired right shoulder following the game, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Ozuna didn't get too many chances out in the field, but he did show some encouraging zip on a throw to second after Trea Turner laced a ball his way in the first inning. Ozuna was happy with that play in particular, reporting no pain after uncorking the ball and going on to note his right shoulder hasn't felt as strong as it currently does in approximately three seasons. Offseason surgery addressed an impingement that was hampering Ozuna's arm strength, and the slugger is now set to play left field for next two weeks in preparation for the regular season. Additionally, with Monday's 0-for-3 day at the plate leaving him just 1-for-20 this spring, the veteran also plans to put in extra work in the batting cage in order to address his poor timing thus far this spring.
