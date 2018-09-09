Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Goes yard again in loss to Tigers

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

His two-run shot off Shane Greene in the top of the ninth inning tied the game at 3-3, only for Bud Norris to hand the game right back to Detroit with a walkoff wild pitch in the bottom half of the frame. Ozuna now has 21 homers on the year, five of which have come in the last four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories