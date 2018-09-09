Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Goes yard again in loss to Tigers
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.
His two-run shot off Shane Greene in the top of the ninth inning tied the game at 3-3, only for Bud Norris to hand the game right back to Detroit with a walkoff wild pitch in the bottom half of the frame. Ozuna now has 21 homers on the year, five of which have come in the last four games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot with two homers against Tigers•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Another four hits in win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits two homers•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Rejoins lineup•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Not starting first game back•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Activated from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...